SAFA Gold & Diamonds Unveils ₹4,000 Cr Global Expansion Plan, Targeting 350 Stores by 2030 as It Aims for National and International Leadership

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 15: Safa Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery group with strong roots in Kerala, has unveiled an ambitious global expansion strategy aimed at transforming the brand into a major international player. With a robust presence across India, the UAE, and KSA, the Group plans to establish 100 Safa Jewellery stores and 250 Clarus lifestyle outlets worldwide over the next five years. Backed by a strategic investment of ₹4,000 crore, this expansion is slated for completion by 2030.

A Unified Brand for a Global Future

To strengthen its global identity, Safa is undertaking a major brand consolidation. The existing brandsSafa Jewellery and Clarus Designer Jewellerywill now be unified under one powerful master brand: Safa Gold & Diamonds. At the same time, Clarus will continue as a premium, standalone lifestyle jewellery brand.

The refreshed identity and new logo were officially unveiled by the brand's ambassador, acclaimed filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph.

"Jewellery today is becoming a 'personal statement'. With a focus on the youth and modern consumers, our aim is to position Safa as a design-led brand that celebrates individuality and contemporary craftsmanship," said K.T.M.A. Salam, Managing Director, Safa Group. "This brand revitalization will strengthen Safa's presence across India and globally."

Strategic Global Growth

Safa's growth blueprint prioritizes expansion into major metropolitan markets in India while accelerating its footprint overseas. The company's design leadership is powered by its own Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IGJ), which has trained more than 13,000 jewellery professionals, ensuring consistent innovation and world-class design capabilities.

Speaking at the launch, Brand Ambassador Basil Joseph said:

"I am delighted to be part of the Safa family. Their commitment to principles and continuous design innovationsupported by their renowned design institutemakes the brand truly unique."

New Stores and Expansion Rollout

Muhammed Ijas K.M., CEO, Safa Group, shared details of the immediate expansion:

"In the first phase, we will roll out new stores across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. New showrooms in Dubai, Tirunelveli, and Perinthalmanna will open within the next two months. Our goal is to evolve from a strong regional brand into a truly Global Brand by 2030."

The expansion plans were announced at a press conference in Kochi, attended by Safa Group Directors Abdul Nazar K.T. and Muhammed Haneefa K.T., General Manager Abdul Majeed, Group Retail Head Akhil D.K., Market Head Saiful Islam K.T., and Brand Consultant V.A. Sreekumar.

