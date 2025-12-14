SAIL posts 27% YoY sales growth in November 2025

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recorded strong growth in its sales performance during April-November 2025, according to a Ministry of Steel release on Saturday.

The monthly performance for November 2025 also stood out. SAIL said its total sales for the month grew by 27 per cent over November last year.

"Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) delivered an excellent performance in Sales in November 2025, achieving 27% growth over the same period last year," the release said.

The company also reported that it sold 12.7 million tonnes (MT) of steel in the eight-month period, higher than 11.1 MT in the same stretch last year. This marked a 14 per cent rise and set the tone for a steady demand trend in the domestic market.

The biggest push came from the retail segment, which rose to 0.14 MT from 0.084 MT a year ago. This meant a 69 per cent jump, driven by stronger movement of saleable steel through road dispatches and warehouse door deliveries. The company added that it emerged as the highest seller of TMT bars in the country in November, showing the scale of retail-led traction.

This resilient performance was possible due to a "strong sales strategy with continuous endeavour by the SAIL team in the marketplace despite many challenges, including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions," the release noted.

During April-November 2025, retail sales alone touched 0.97 MT, up from 0.86 MT in the corresponding period last year. The company said its ongoing brand promotion campaigns across the country also supported this rise.

"The results demonstrate SAIL's customer-centric efforts, market leadership and operational excellence in navigating challenging global conditions while delivering consistent growth across segments. SAIL collective is striving towards achieving further excellence in future," the release said.

