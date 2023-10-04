Signzy Featured in the 2023 CB Insights' Fintech 100 List

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Signzy, a digital banking infrastructure provider, has been featured in CB Insights' latest report, 'Fintech 100' for its fraud prevention and compliance solution. The study showcases the 100 most promising private fintech companies globally, with Signzy standing out as one of only two Indian fintech innovators included.

Signzy has been recognized for its robust No code low code technology and more than 240 APIs that help banks and financial institutions, apart from fintech, gaming, and e-commerce businesses to combat cyber threats and ensure regulatory compliance within the digital ecosystem.

"India has a high-risk banking system. This creates a significant opportunity for building a 'digital trust system'. Leveraging statutory and customer signals helps us create risk profiles and reduce instances of fraud and mismanagement. Being named in CB Insights' list of the top 100 fintech companies is not just an honor but a testament to the transformative impact we're making in the BFSI sector," said Ankit Ratan, CEO & Co-founder at Signzy.

The CB Insights research team sifted through over 19,000 private companies to select the final 100, evaluating them on a range of factors such as equity funding, market potential, and technological innovation, among others. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Signzy deploys APIs to detect and prevent digital frauds occuring in the digital ecosystem while ensuring the companies are in compliance with regulations.The company works with more than 250 financial institutions globally, including four largest banks in India, top three acquiring banks in the US as well as in partnership with Microsoft and Mastercard. The company has also filed eight patents in the US and nine in India so far.

Signzy is a no-code AI-and-blockchain powered digital onboarding solution for banks, NBFCs, and other Financial Institutions. Signzy offers complete banking workflow automation, algorithmic risk intelligence, open banking, and biometric-enabled digital contracts to help the financial corporations digitize their onboarding processes, such as identification, background checks, and video KYC across geographies such as India, Middle East and USA.

Founded in 2015 by IIT graduates Ankit Ratan, Ankur Pandey and a law graduate Arpit Ratan, Signzy is headquartered in Bengaluru and has operations in India, US and, UAE. The Series B startup is backed by Gaja Capital, Vertex Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Arkam Ventures and others along with host of prominent angels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor