Snehaal Acharya Triumphs as Mrs India Wings To Your Dreams 2023 Season 1 Winner

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: Snehaal Acharya, a resilient entrepreneur and cancer survivor, has emerged victorious in the prestigious Mrs India Wings To Your Dreams 2023 pageant Season 1. This triumph marks not only a personal achievement but a testament to her unwavering spirit and the embodiment of empowerment.

A former banker, Snehaal expressed her gratitude towards the pageant, stating, "This platform has truly given wings to my dreams. As a successful entrepreneur, it has provided me with a boost and a renewed sense of purpose to realign my goals and contribute more to my community and society."

Mrs India - Wings To Your Dreams is orchestrated by Make Your Presence, a platform dedicated to facilitating a transformative journey for women. It stands as an impartial pageant, striving to empower dreams to soar high.

"I consider Mrs India 2023, Wings To Your Dreams, an honor and an amazing platform where I connected with finalists from diverse backgrounds, each showcasing exceptional acumen and talents. I feel humbled to be chosen as a winner and aspire to motivate more women to participate and achieve their dreams," Snehaal added.

For Snehaal, this pageant symbolizes a unique fusion of inner strength and valor, enabling individuals to stand out in a complex world, conquer the invisible hurdles, and establish their presence.

Priyadarshini Mohta, the founder of Mrs India - Wings To Your Dreams, said, "Women deserve to feel empowered and confident at any age, irrespective of their physical, educational, regional, or religious backgrounds. Through our pageant initiative, we aim to inspire women to enhance and embrace their inherent qualities, take risks, and fervently pursue their dreams and passions."

Alongside Snehaal's remarkable win, Dr Neeta Panchal, a Cosmetologist, Health Coach, and Healer, secured the 1st Runner-Up position, while Dr. Arpitha Chinnu Sabu from Bengaluru, working for a Cancer Clinical Informatics Organization, attained the 2nd Runner-Up title.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor