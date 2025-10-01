SNVA EduTech Announces the Acquisition of Three Entities of Veranda Learning to Create Global Pathways for Learners

BusinessWire India

Delhi-NCR [India], October 1: SNVA EduTech Limited, a global education and skilling enterprise with a presence in over 60 countries, has announced the strategic acquisition of Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase from Veranda Learning Solutions Limited.

This acquisition will be completed through a share-swap arrangement, under which Veranda and its subsidiary will hold a joint stake in SNVA EduTech. This partnership aims to build one of the most comprehensive global education ecosystems, with a strong footprint spanning India, the USA, UK, France, Italy, Malta, Switzerland, and Singapore.

A Game-changer for Students and Jobseekers in India and Abroad

For Indian students and job seekers, this partnership opens the door to affordable, world-class education and career-focused training without the need to travel abroad. By integrating international degree pathways with employability-driven skilling, SNVA EduTech is directly addressing India's youth unemployment challenge and contributing to the government's vision of creating a skilled, globally competitive workforce. This move is expected to significantly enhance India's human capital and strengthen its role in the global education and skilling economy.

SNVA EduTech's Expanded Portfolio

Through this acquisition, SNVA EduTech now consolidates a world-class suite of education and skilling businesses:

1. Careerera Delivering proprietary in-house university courses worldwide in areas including Business, Management, Technology, AI, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Law, Humanities and beyond.

2. EuroAmerican Education SNVA's global higher education arm, owning and operating universities and institutes across the USA and Europe, including:

* Birchwood University (Orlando, Florida, USA)

* Stride University (Orlando, Florida, USA)

* EuroAmerican Institute (France, Italy, Malta)

* European Institute of Management and Technology (Zug, Switzerland)

* London School of Management and Technology (London, UK)

3. Edureka A leading global upskilling platform for technology professionals, with offerings in Data Science, Cloud, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, and other emerging fields.

4. Veranda Higher Education A robust distribution network for higher education, partnering with top Indian and global universities to deliver recognized degree and certification programs.

5. Six Phrase Specializing in skilling and training solutions for universities and colleges, enhancing employability and future-readiness of graduates at scale.

Breadth of Offerings

With this strengthened structure, SNVA EduTech is uniquely positioned to deliver:

* Domestic and international degree programs in management, technology, liberal arts, and social sciences.

* Professional certifications in emerging fields such as AI, data science, and cybersecurity.

* Employability-focused skilling and training, delivered across universities and colleges in India and abroad.

* Seamless global pathways, enabling Indian learners to transition into degree programs at SNVA's universities in the USA and Europe.

Impact at Scale: Collectively, SNVA EduTech expects to impact more than 200,000 learners annually, addressing India's employability challenge while creating global opportunities for students.

Future Outlook

* Growth: The entity is expected to deliver revenue over 250 crores in FY 26 and grow steadily at a CAGR of 25% over the next 4 to 5 years, with EBITDA expected to increase over 60 crores in FY 26 at a CAGR of 35% over the same period.

* Listing Plans: SNVA EduTech will explore a public listing at the right time in near future.

* Expansion: SNVA EduTech plans further acquisitions in the near future to expand and strengthen its global presence.

Leadership Commentary

Vivek K. Singh, Chairman and CEO, SNVA EduTech, said: Our acquisition and partnership with Veranda Learning Solutions marks a defining milestone in SNVA Edutech's journey. By integrating Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase into the SNVA Edutech family, alongside our global universities, we are creating a truly borderless education ecosystem. Our vision extends beyond training, we aim to transform lives by equipping millions of learners with the skills and degrees required to succeed in today's competitive world, thereby strengthening India's employability and global competitiveness. With Veranda as our partner, we are confident of scaling faster, driving innovation, and delivering lasting value to learners and stakeholders alike.

Commenting on the development, Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, said: "This partnership with SNVA combines Veranda's strong domestic brands and university partnerships with SNVA's global university network and enterprise reach. Together, we are building a platform that offers seamless learner pathways and accelerates growth opportunities worldwide."

