SPJIMR awarded EQUIS accreditation, joins elite group of 'Triple Crown' institutions

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has been awarded the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation. With this milestone, SPJIMR joins an exclusive group of institutions globally to achieve the prestigious 'Triple Crown' of accreditations, placing it among the top 1% of global business schools.

Currently, only 224 business schools across 45 countries are EQUIS-accredited. SPJIMR is now one of only four Indian business schools to achieve the prestigious 'Triple Crown'. The EQUIS accreditation is a globally recognised mark of excellence for business and management education. SPJIMR is already accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, expressed pride in the achievement and said, "The EQUIS accreditation recognises SPJIMR's distinctive approach to management education, research, and service. Achieving the 'Triple Crown' is a significant step towards our vision of being recognised globally as an innovative, socially conscious management school. The recognition strengthens our commitment to advancing 'wise innovation'developing leaders who innovate responsibly and ethically to create net positive societal impact."

EQUIS is one of the most rigorous and sought-after accreditations for business schools to assess, accredit, and improve their quality across 10 standardscontext, governance and strategy; programmes; students; faculty; research; executive education; resources and administration; internationalisation; ethics, responsibility and sustainability; and connections with practice.

"The contributions of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni have been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the EQUIS team for their invaluable insights and to everyone involved in this journey for their unwavering dedication and support," said Prof. Anupama Gupta, Director, Accreditation and Rankings.

The accredited schools benefit from enhanced institutional reputation, attract seasoned faculty and students, foster academic partnerships and signal to employers that graduates possess a high standard of business education.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), is a leading postgraduate management institute recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit spjimr.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582807/SPJIMR_EQUIS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566483/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor