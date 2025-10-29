Supermicro Expands Collaboration with NVIDIA and Strengthens Compliance, Data Integrity, and Quality of U.S.-Based Manufacturing of AI Infrastructure Solutions Optimized for Government Applications

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) / Washington DC [US], October 29: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is showcasing its advanced AI infrastructure solutions at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, D.C. this week, highlighting systems tailored to meet the stringent requirements of federal customers. Supermicro announced its plans to deliver next-generation NVIDIA AI platforms, including the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 and NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 CPX in 2026. Additionally, Supermicro introduces U.S.-manufactured, TAA (Trade Agreements Act)-compliant systems, including the high-density 2OU NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU system with up to 144 GPUs per rack and an expanded portfolio featuring a Super AI Station based on NVIDIA GB300 and the new rack-scale NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 HPC solutions.

* Deepening collaboration with NVIDIA to bring NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 and NVIDIA Vera Rubin CPX platforms to market in 2026 to provide more than 3x AI attention acceleration vs. Blackwell Ultra

* Powered by Data Center Building Block Solutions®, Supermicro introduces a compact 2OU NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU system with OCP-based rack-scale design supporting up to 144 GPUs in a single rack

* Supermicro's San Jose, CA manufacturing ensures solutions are developed, constructed, and validated in the USA, are TAA-compliant, and are Buy American Act-capable

* Supporting a full-stack NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design with expansion of AI solution portfolio, including deskside AI supercomputer, Super AI Station based on NVIDIA GB300 and the new rack-scale NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 HPC solutions

"Our expanded collaboration with NVIDIA and our focus on U.S.-based manufacturing position Supermicro as a trusted partner for federal AI deployments. With our corporate headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D all based in San Jose, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, we have an unparalleled ability and capacity to deliver first-to-market solutions are developed, constructed, validated (and manufactured) for American federal customers," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "The result of many years of working hand-in-hand with our close partner NVIDIAalso based in Silicon ValleySupermicro has cemented its position as a pioneer of American AI infrastructure development."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia and https://www.supermicro.com/en/featured/rtx-pro-6000-systems.

Supermicro is expanding its latest solutions based on NVIDIA HGX B300 and B200, NVIDIA GB300 and GB200, and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs that provide unprecedented compute performance, efficiency, and scalability for key federal government workloads such as cybersecurity & risk detection, engineering & design, healthcare & life sciences, data analytics & fusion platforms, modeling & simulation, and secure virtualized infrastructure.

Supermicro's focus on U.S.-based manufacturing is a cornerstone of its business focus. All government-optimized systems are developed, constructed, and rigorously validated at its global headquarters in San Jose, California, ensuring full compliance with the TAA and eligibility under the Buy American Act. This domestic production capability enhances supply chain security and meets federal requirements for trusted, high-quality technology solutions.

Through its collaboration with NVIDIA, Supermicro is set to introduce the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 and NVIDIA Rubin CPX platforms in 2026. These platforms will deliver exceptional AI training and inference performance of their predecessors, empowering organizations to handle complex AI workloads with exceptional efficiency.

Supermicro is also unveiling its most compact system, a 2OU NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU server, featuring an OCP-based rack-scale design powered by Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions®. This architecture supports up to 144 GPUs in a single rack, delivering outstanding performance and scalability for large-scale AI and HPC deployments in government data centers.

Supermicro is expanding its government-focused portfolio by optimizing for NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design. The NVIDIA AI Factory for Government is a full-stack, end-to-end reference design that provides guidance for deploying and managing multiple AI workloads on-premises and in the hybrid cloud while meeting the compliance needs of high-assurance organizations.

The portfolio now includes the Super AI Station based on NVIDIA GB300, and the rack-scale NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 HPC solutions, both optimized for federal environments with enhanced security, reliability, and scalability to meet stringent government standards.

Support for New Accelerated Networking

Further highlighting Supermicro's first-to-market development with new NVIDIA technologies, today it also announced support for the newly-announced NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPU and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC in gigascale AI factories. When available, these new accelerated infrastructure technologies will be readily integrated into new Supermicro AI systems to provide faster cluster-scale AI networking, storage access and data processing offload for the next generation of NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Supermicro's modular hardware design will enable the rapid integration of new technologies such as the NVIDIA BlueField-4 and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 into existing systems designs with minimal re-engineering, speeding up time-to-market and reducing development costs.

New Super AI Station brings AI server power to the desktop

Continuing its record of first-to-market implementation of new NVIDIA technologies, Supermicro announces the new liquid-cooled ARS-511GD-NB-LCC Super AI Station. By bringing the high-end server grade GB300 Superchip into a deskside form factor, this platform is the first of its kind, unleashing unparalleled performance, and resulting in more than 5x AI PFLOPS of computing power, compared to traditional PCIe based GPU workstations. This new Super AI Station is a complete solution for AI model training, fine-tuning, applications and algorithms prototyping and development, that can be deployed on-prem for unmatched latency and full data security, supporting models up to 1 trillion parameters. This self-contained platform is ideal for government agencies, startups, deep-tech and research labs who may not have access to traditional server infrastructure for AI development purposes and are unable to leverage cluster-scale or cloud AI services due to availability, cost, privacy, and latency concerns.

The Super AI Station can be used in a desktop or rack-mounted environment and is delivered as a fully integrated, all-in-one solution including:

* NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip

* Up to 784GB of coherent memory

* Integrated NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC

* Closed-loop direct-to-chip liquid cooling for CPU, GPU, ConnectX-8, and memory

* Up to 20 PFLOPS AI performance

* Bundled with NVIDIA AI software stack

* Option to configure an additional PCIe GPU for rendering and graphics acceleration

* 5U desktop tower form factor with optional rack-mounting

* 1600W power supply compatible with standard power outlets

Rack-Scale GB200 NVL4 GPU Accelerated HPC and AI Solution Now Available

Supermicro is also announcing general availability of its ARS-121GL-NB2B-LCC NVL4 rack-scale platform for GPU-accelerated HPC and AI science workloads such as molecular simulation, weather modeling, fluid dynamics, and genomics. Delivering revolutionary performance through four NVIDIA NVLink™-connected Blackwell GPUs unified with two NVIDIA Grace™ CPUs over NVLink-C2C, up to 32 nodes per rack can be connected via NVIDIA ConnectX-8 networking for up to 800G per GPU. The solution is scalable at the system and rack level depending on workload requirements and can be liquid cooled by either in-rack or in-row CDUs.

* 4 B200 GPUs and 2 Grace Superchips per node with direct-to-chip liquid cooling

* 4 ports of 800G NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking per node with 800G dedicated to each B200 GPU (alternative NIC options available)

* Up to 128 GPUs in a 48U NVIDIA MGX rack for unmatched data center rack density

* Power via busbar for seamless scaling

These Supermicro systems are ideal for developing and deploying AI using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVIDIA Nemotron open AI models.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806596/Super_Micro_GTC_DC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/5585905/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

