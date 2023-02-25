The Chanakya showcases exclusive Vintage Cars in association with Significant Cars

The Capital saw a visual spectacle, as The Chanakya showcased exclusive Vintage Cars in association with Significant Cars on February 19th, 2023. On display were over 22 timeless vintage cars dating from the 1920s. Proud owners were provided a platform to showcase their prized possessions at The Chanakya.

Shedding light on the event, Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business, said, "The Chanakya marks the perfect destination for an embodiment of luxury experiences that showcase and platform our rich heritage and exquisite selection of business." Speaking at the event, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, said, "Our association today embodies the synergy of The Chanakya's ethos- always providing you with the most unique luxury experiences. We take pride in our testament today, and hope you enjoy exploring this fleet of the most exclusive vintage models together."

The grand event saw renowned personalities in attendance including His Highness Maharaja Manujendra Shah Sahib Bahadur of Uttarakhand, Abhiveer Singh from the royal family of Bhainsrorgarh, Ambikeshar Katoch from the royal family of Kangra, Abhishek Somany (The Managing Director of Somany Ceramics), Vivek Gupta (MD Delton Cables Ltd.), Abhishek Mundra (MD Geo Miller & Company Pvt Ltd), Ruchika Mehta (HELLO! Editor), Uday Pratap Singh from NewsX amongst many others.

A prize distribution ceremony followed the showcase as a token of appreciation, bestowing car owners with awards adorning titles such as the Best Show Vintage Car, Best Show Classic Car, Most Elegant Car, Best-Restored Car, and the Most 'Significant' Car and more.

The heart of Lutyens' Delhi was encapsulated in charm as guests revelled in live music and a love for beautiful timeless machines, witnessing and appreciating some of the most elegant and classic cars of all time.

The Chanakya is an exclusive destination situated in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi where 'Luxury meets Leisure.' It hosts the best in Luxury, Fashion, Beauty, Gourmet & Entertainment, all under one roof.

It is home to renowned International luxury brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co. amongst others. Guests can indulge in delectable dining at the lively Cafe C over live musical entertainment or at MKT. The Chanakya is a retail experience of the finest kind, One that is meant to resonate with all your senses and leave you spellbound.

