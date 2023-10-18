TheBigLeague's Grand Finale of India's Premier 'The Champions League 2023' Concludes with Over 100 Champions Crowned

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: TheBigLeague, a leading EdTech platform, has announced the successful conclusion of the grand finale of "The Champions League 2023," a two-day intense contest of talents held on October 14th and 15th, where over 100 Champion students from across India were crowned.

In addition to the issuance of digital certificates, The Champions League 2023 distributed sponsorships worth 15 lakhs among deserving students over the course of two days. All winning participants even were rewarded with enticing prizes, including AirPods, watches, speakers, Kindles, tablets, Polaroid cameras, and more. The Champions League 2023 is not officially over yet. All winners who finished at first position are in for an all-expense-paid trip to Goa, where their accomplishments will be celebrated in style.

"On behalf of The Champions League organizers, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the talented participants and winners. This event has exemplified the power of education, competition, and the spirit of champions. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and we look forward to continuing our mission of nurturing future champions and pushing the boundaries of excellence in education and competition in India" said Karan Sawhney, Head of The Champions League 2023.

The Champions League 2023 offered a transformative experience for students, providing a platform to challenge themselves, showcase their talents, and embrace healthy competition. It displayed their personal growth, the acquisition of critical skills, and the promise of boundless opportunities ahead. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to TheBigLeague and AdmitKard teams, especially Rachit and Priyanka, for their unwavering support and commitment in making this event a resounding triumph.`Piyush Bhartiya, Founder of TheBigLeague and AdmitKard.

During the month of September, TheChampionsLeague2023 organized numerous preliminary rounds across various competitions, setting the stage for this eagerly anticipated showcase of talent. Over 3,500 participants from the top 600 schools nationwide, competed fiercely to earn their place in this grand festival of champions. The Grand Finale of The Champions League was graced by the esteemed presence of notable personalities, including Mukesh Sharma Founder Chairperson of Prometheus School, Dheeraj Bhatia a renowned investor and advisor in the ed-tech world, Ashish Munjal Co-founder & CEO of Sunstone Eduversity and the famous DJ Sukhbir who made everyone dance to his tunes during the after event celebrations, thus adding immense prestige to the event. This two-day extravaganza featured 9 distinct competitions, and the results were nothing short of remarkable.

* In the "Research Paper" category, Cimrin Bahrey from Genesis Global School secured the 1st Prize.

* The "Book Writing" competition saw Prisha Singh from Shikshantar Senior Secondary Gurgaon emerge as the 1st Prize winner.

* In the "Debating" category, Siddhartha Manaktala from Pathways World School excelled in the Junior segment, while Shivansh Gupta from Heritage International Xperiential School stood out in the Senior category and both were awarded 1,00,000 worth of TBL sponsorship.

* Ahana Goyal from Bal Bharati School was the champion in the "Scrabble" competition.

* In the "Dance" category, KIIT World School's group and Anshika Gupta from KIIT World School were the winners in their respective segments.

* In addition, Amity International, Saket, secured first place for the "B-Plan" competition, receiving an award of 1,00,000 and the team members also received TBL sponsorship worth 3,00,000.

* The "TCL MUN" (Model United Nations) had Rishank Mehrotra from Ryan International, Noida, as the Best Muner, who was awarded 1,00,000 TBL sponsorship and a 40,000 cash prize.

* The "Chess" competition saw exceptional talent across Junior, Middle, and Senior categories. Divyansh from St Aloysius Senior Secondary School, Angad Raj Khanna from Shiv Nadar Noida, and Arnav Dhamija from Amity International emerged as the champions in their respective categories.

The Champions League 2023 proudly acknowledges its partners, without whom this remarkable event would not have been possible. Prometheus School served as the Venue Partner, while Daily Hunt was the Media Partner, and Noise was the Gadget Partner. The event also received substantial support from competition partners KaabilKids, Qryptiq, ThinkStartUp, Delhi Scrabble Association, ISDS, and AdmitKard and from outreach partners such as Lodestar Career Guidance, Tribes for GOOD, Yougami showcasing a broad collaborative effort in the spirit of education and competition.

About TheBigLeague

TheBigLeague is a leading EdTech platform based in Noida, India, founded in 2018 by co-founders Piyush Bhartiya and Rachit Agrawal, with Priyanka Bhargava serving as the Head of Counselling. With a steadfast mission to empower students, TheBigLeague strives to nurture well-rounded personalities and impart essential life skills while guiding students towards admission into premier educational institutions. The brand's visionary goal revolves around becoming a leading resource for comprehensive insights into the world's top universities, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education. To know more, please visit: https://www.jointhebigleague.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor