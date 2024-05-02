Total Solutions Group (TSG) Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence with Three Transformative Partnerships

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 2: Total Solutions Group (TSG), a renowned certified strategy consulting organization headquartered in New Delhi, is proud to commemorate its silver jubilee, marking 25 years of innovation, growth, and client success. As part of its anniversary celebrations, TSG is thrilled to announce three strategic partnerships that will revolutionize its service offerings and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide.

Over the past 25 years, TSG has established itself as a trusted advisor to businesses seeking to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a relentless focus on delivering results, TSG has earned the trust and loyalty of clients across industries.

"We are delighted to mark 25 years of success and growth at Total Solutions Group," said Kapel Malhotra, Managing Director of TSG. "Our journey has been defined by our dedication to innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we are excited to announce three transformative partnerships that will elevate our capabilities and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

TSG has unveiled three transformative partnerships that signify significant strides in its growth trajectory:

1. Collaboration with International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI), London:

TSG has entered into a strategic collaboration with the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI), a global leader in customer experience management standards. This partnership establishes TSG as an exclusive Accredited Consulting Partner (ACP) for the India region, empowering organizations across the country to implement ICXI Standards and work towards British Standards Institution (BSI) Certification with expert guidance. Through this collaboration, TSG will integrate ICXI's rigorous standards and expertise into its offerings, enabling it to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive organizational growth.

2. Strategic Partnership with Wooqer for IT Tech Platform:

TSG has formed a strategic partnership with Wooqer, a leading provider of innovative IT tech platform for conducting audits. Wooqer's advanced technology solutions empower organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive business growth. Through this partnership, TSG will leverage Wooqer's advanced technology to enhance its digital capabilities and streamline its operations, enabling more efficient service delivery to clients.

3. Strategic Partnership with Disprz for Training Technology:

TSG has also established a strategic alliance with Disprz, a frontrunner in training technology solutions. Through this partnership, TSG will leverage Disprz's advanced training solutions to enhance its training programs and provide clients with best-in-class learning experiences.

These strategic alliances will enable TSG to incorporate state-of-the-art technology and specialized knowledge into its services, ensuring the delivery of customized solutions that address the individual requirements of each client. This will result in tangible outcomes and sustained success over the long term.

"I am deeply gratified by the accomplishments we've attained in the last 25 years," expressed Kapel Malhotra, Managing Director of TSG. "These partnerships mark a thrilling advancement in our narrative, and I am confident they will empower us to consistently provide outstanding value to our clients in the years ahead."

About Total Solutions Group (TSG): Total Solutions Group (TSG) is a leading certified strategy consulting organization with a proven track record of delivering results for clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction, TSG helps businesses achieve their goals and drive sustainable growth. Learn more at http://totalsolutions.in

