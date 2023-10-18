Toyam Sports Limited's "Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt" Selected for Prestigious Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF)

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 18: Toyam Sports Limited is excited to announce that its sports web series, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' has been chosen as an official entry for the esteemed 'Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF)', the premier African film festival. The web series is slated for screening, followed by an engaging panel discussion with the director and producers, on October 29, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. In 2023, the KISFF has received a total 1400 submissions from 110 countries.

'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' proudly stands as India's first sports web series, immersing audiences into the enthralling realm of mixed martial arts (MMA). The primary objective was to popularize MMA among the Indian MMA athletes. This recognition holds great significance, especially in a time when the youth of India are increasingly focused on fitness and well-being.

This series excels mere entertainment; it serves as an educational medium, enlightening its viewers about the intricacies and thrill of MMA. Simultaneously, it provides a platform for Indian MMA fighters to showcase their exceptional skills and earn the opportunity to represent India on the global stage. Through 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' Toyam aspires to grant MMA the acknowledgment it rightfully deserves within India's diverse sporting landscape.

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, was released in February 2023. This pioneering web series was hosted by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and acclaimed Indian sports promoter Mohamedali Budhwani. The show achieved resounding success and garnered appreciation not only from the Indian Mixed Martial Arts community but also from notable personalities from other sports and Bollywood such as cricketers Irfan Pathan, Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, wrestler Khali, Mahavir Singh Phogat, comedian Kapil Sharma, Ahan Shetty, and many more.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD of Toyam Sports Limited, expressed his gratitude, stating: "I am deeply honoured and appreciative for our sports web series being selected for the foremost film festival in Africa. This reaffirms our dedication to showcasing the strength and enthusiasm of sports on an international platform."

