Trip To Temples Makes History with Highest Volume Kailash Mansarovar Darshan on Mahashivratri

NewsVoir

Kathmandu [Nepal]/ Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8: Trip To Temples, the innovator behind Kailash Mansarovar mountain flights, facilitated a record-breaking pilgrimage for 140 devotees on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri (March 8, 2024). This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, renowned for its exceptional service and pioneering approach to pilgrimage travel.

Trip To Temples ensured an unparalleled aerial darshan experience for all 140 Yatris. Utilizing a combination of flights, everyone received window seats on both sides of the aircraft for unobstructed views of Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. The round-trip flight duration was approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Trip To Temples CEO & MD Vikas Mishra elaborated, "Following the overwhelming response to our inaugural flight in January, we received a surge of requests for the aerial Kailash darshan experience. To ensure a memorable experience for all 140 pilgrims, we divided them into four groups and utilized a combination of flights. This included three rounds with 70-seater planes and one round with a 50-seater, guaranteeing everyone a window seat for unobstructed, breathtaking views."

"Our vision", Mishra continued, "Is to elevate pilgrimage tourism and experiences for Indian travellers. While we offer a variety of special pilgrimage destinations across India and South Asia, aerial tourism is a new segment we introduced this year. This innovative approach caters to both younger and older generations, especially as geographical and political complexities are hindering traditional pilgrimage travel. We believe this aerial darshan offers a unique and accessible way for devotees to connect with their faith, regardless of their physical limitations."

Trip To Temples' triumph builds upon their groundbreaking initiative - the first-ever aerial pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake post-COVID. Launched in January 2024, the program addressed the challenges of travel restrictions and visa complexities, offering a safe and accessible alternative for devotees, particularly senior citizens. The inaugural flight in January allowed 39 pilgrims to complete the darshan.

Leveraging their expertise, Trip To Temples orchestrated the largest Kailash Mansarovar Darshan ever witnessed on Mahashivratri. This accomplishment signifies a resurgence in pilgrimage tourism and the growing demand for this unique aerial experience.

The 3-day pilgrimage, commencing on March 7, mirrored the successful elements of the January program. Comfortable transportation from Lucknow to Nepalgunj ensured a smooth start, followed by a warm welcome at a 4-star hotel, vegetarian meals catered to all dietary needs throughout the trip with separate arrangements for those observing fasts.

A highlight was the Darshan and group Hawan at the Bageshwari Devi temple, led by two pandits from Varanasi arranged by Trip To Temples. Yatris (pilgrims) participated in small batches on this auspicious day.

To commemorate this special pilgrimage, Trip To Temples presented each Yatri with a complimentary gift hampers, including a unique "I'm Kailashi" t-shirt, cap, sling bag, toiletry pouch, original Rudraksh wristband, Puja Prasad and sacred Mansarovar Jal.

Trip To Temples remains committed to revolutionizing the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, prioritizing comfort, accessibility, and spiritual fulfilment. This record-breaking Mahashivratri Darshan, following the successful launch of the post-Covid program, exemplifies company's dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for devotees of all ages and abilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor