Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev Named AI Innovator of the Year 2023 By AI Developer World Conference

BusinessWire India

Palo Alto (California) [US], October 4: Uniphore, one of the world’s largest AI-native, enterprise SaaS companies, is thrilled to announce that Umesh Sachdev, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniphore, was named AI Innovator of the Year 2023 by AI Developer World Conference. This recognition serves as a testament to Sachdev's outstanding contributions to the AI and machine learning industry and relentless pursuit of excellence in AI, while underscoring Uniphore's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the field.

Sachdev is a pioneer in the AI and machine learning domain, and his visionary leadership is instrumental in driving Uniphore's mission of transforming customer and employee experiences through AI-driven solutions for large enterprises. Under his guidance, Uniphore has developed cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to harness the power of AI and make enterprises more human.

"Umesh Sachdev is a great example of a true AI & machine learning innovator, who also supports developers, engineers and professionals to build upon the exploding AI/ML industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference & the 2023 AI TechAwards. “Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Umesh Sachdev's win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of his leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem."

Sachdev's journey in AI innovation began more than 15 years ago when he co-founded Uniphore alongside Ravi Saraogi. Together, the two drove groundbreaking enterprise advancements across generative AI, emotion AI, knowledge AI and workflow automation solutions. Under Sachdev’s visionary leadership, Uniphore has become a driving force in transforming the modern enterprise to become more human and better performing businesses.

"We are immensely proud of Umesh's well-deserved recognition as the AI Innovator of the Year 2023,” said Annie Weckesser, Chief Marketing Officer of Uniphore. “This award not only highlights his leadership in the AI industry but also demonstrates the strength and depth of Uniphore's expertise in AI. Umesh's vision has guided our innovation engine, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in enterprise AI."

This industry recognition serves as a strong external validation of Uniphore's approach to innovation. Recently, Uniphore unveiled a range of groundbreaking products and solutions that deliver better customer and employee experiences. With a relentless focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Uniphore continues to empower organizations across the globe to harness the power of AI and automation for business transformation.

Uniphore will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor