Universal AI University’s International Case Study Conference; Launches B. Tech. Degree in AI and ML, Data Science

Karjat (Maharashtra) [India], December 05: Universal Ai University, India's first Artificial Intelligence University, successfully hosted the International Case Study Conference 2024 recently at its Green Campus in Karjat near Mumbai. This two-day hybrid conference, themed “Green Tech Dynamics Shaping Sustainable Business Landscapes” received an overwhelming response globally. Universities including McFam University, Strathmore University Kenya, Chitkara University Punjab India, The Case Centre United Kingdom, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Lyle School of Engineering Texas USA, Astana International University Kazakhstan were the partners for the conference.

The conference commenced with an inauguration ceremony led by Dr. Simon Mak, Vice Chancellor, Universal AI University, and Dr. Asha Bhatia, Dean of Research & Doctoral Programs, Universal AI University, setting the stage for two days of knowledge exchange and innovation.

Distinguished speakers from diverse fields such as Ms. Vicky Lester, CEO of The Case Centre, UK, Prof. (Dr.) Aigerim Ibrayeva, Head of Centre for International Relations & Sustainable Development, Astana International University, Kazakhstan, Prof. Sunil Murlidhar Shastri, FRGS FRSA Consultant, Ocean & Environmental Governance Consultant, UK, Prof. (Dr) Nader Jalili, Dean, SMU Lyle School of Engineering, Texas, USA, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Mittal, Mr. Shailesh Joshi Co-Founder & Director, ENCOSYM Solutions Private Limited shared their insights on varied subjects.

The conference featured the presentation of 56 compelling case studies across six tracks, covering finance, strategy, social entrepreneurship, marketing, human resources, and supply chain management. Participants from various universities and external institutions showcased innovative solutions to real-world challenges, making the sessions highly engaging and insightful.

Followed by a cultural programme, SMU Lyle School of Engineering, the conference sponsor led the awards presentation at the valedictory. Dean, Prof. (Dr) Nader Jalili gave away the awards for the best paper across categories in person. In the Faculty Category Dr. Rohit Oak with his team members, Shibani Das and Hritankar Roy won USD 250 as award for the First Best Paper, while Dr. Vandana Tandon Khanna, Dr. Ram Kishen Y and Tanya Sinha secured the Second position and won USD 200. Among Student Category, the team of Sahil Patel, Piyush Patel, and Jatin Goyal won USD 200 as award for the First Best Paper, while Syed Parvez and Samruddhi Vadgave achieved the second place and won USD 100.

Dr. Asha Bhatia, Dean of Research & Doctoral Programs at Universal AI University, extended her heartfelt gratitude to all participating universities for their support. She highlighted the significant contributions of presenters and institutions in making the event a resounding success. The theme for the next year's conference, announced during the event, is “Beyond Imagination: AI-Powered Pathways to a Sustainable Future,” reflecting Universal AI University’s commitment to driving sustainability through innovation and technology.

Partnership with LTI Mindtree to commence a B. Tech. Programme in AI&ML, Data Science

In yet another significant development, Universal AI University recently partnered with LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, to jointly commence a B. Tech. programme in AI & ML and Data Science.

Under this academia and industry partnership, Universal AI University along with LTIMindtree has introduced a cutting-edge, industry-oriented B. Tech. curriculum. This curriculum intends to make the incumbent students of Universal AI University into industry-ready professionals in 3.5 years as compared to the industry standard of 4.5 years. Remarkably, Universal AI University receives more than 25% of its enrolment from Northern India including Uttar Pradesh and a similar number of students from Eastern and north-eastern states of India.

Commenting on this association, Prof. Tarundeep Singh Anand, Chancellor and Founder of Universal AI University said, “We are excited to join hands with a globally reckoned leader like LTIMindtree to offer a cutting – edge B. Tech. program in AI&ML and Data Science, which will offer fast-track career mapping and growth opportunities to aspiring students. This is a quantum leap for us, as we are rapidly developing our industry-borne academic capabilities to meet the talent demand of varied industries globally by producing the right quality of talent”.

“With explosion of Data science and AI&ML deployment across several industries and related advancements, it is critical to develop capacity and scale of experts in the field. It is heartening to see that we have academic institute like Universal AI who are keen to churn out industry ready students/candidates”, said Rajeev Jain, Executive Vice President, LTIMindtree.

This new curriculum has been planned in compliance with the New Education Policy (NEP). LTIMindtree will extend its expertise to conduct live projects, guest lectures, workshops, and required academic-related interventions.

