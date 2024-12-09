Unveiled at TVS Motosoul 4.0 - The 2025 TVS RONIN

NewsVoir

Goa [India], December 9: TVS MotoSoul 4.0, the premier celebration of motorcycling organised by the TVS Motor Company, concluded at Vagator, Goa with an impressive display of innovation, diverse racing formats, and pioneering collaborations. On the final day of the festival, the new and refreshed 2025 TVS RONIN was unveiled. The motorcycle, now available in two striking color optionsGlacier Silver and Charcoal Emberperfectly balances timeless retro design with cutting-edge modern features. It has updated vibrant colours, graphics, state-of-the-art connected technology and performance tailored to suit any mood.

The final day at TVS MotoSoul 4.0 brought an adrenaline-fueled climax to the thrilling new motorcycle race formats that pushed riders to the limits. From high-speed flat track races and gritty dirt track challenges to intense obstacle courses and more, the competition was fierce and the excitement palpable. These high octane events not only showcased the riders' skills but also elevated the energy of the festival, bringing together a community united by their shared love for the machine. With each race, the thrill of the ride reached new heights, solidifying TVS MotoSoul as the ultimate celebration of motorcycling passion.

Commenting on the last day of the festival, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS MotoSoul 2024, with its theme 'Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove,' has been a true celebration of passion, creativity, and community. With every edition, we aim to elevate the spirit of motorcycling, offering exciting experiences for riders and enthusiasts alike. It is inspiring to see the motorcycling community thrive, and we remain dedicated to creating unique experiences that strengthen the bond between man and machine."

New Unveil (All New TVS RONIN)

The New TVS Ronin impressed with the unveil of two striking new color options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These colors replace the previous Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. The new colours enhance the motorcycle's lineup and upgrade the mid-variant, reinforcing TVS Motor's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

For the first time, the mid-variant will be equipped with Dual-Channel ABS, which enhances safety and stabiliy for riders. This upgrade creates a more consistent differentiation across all three variants of the TVS Ronin, providing clear distinctions not only in color and graphics but also in functionality.

Collaboration with GIVI

TVS Motor Company also announced an exciting new collaboration with GIVI, a global leader in motorcycle luggage systems, aimed at delivering an elevated and integrated riding experience for enthusiasts. This partnership will offer a comprehensive range of premium luggage solutions tailored to various riding styles and storage needs, seamlessly blending functionality with style. As part of the collaboration, custom-designed frames and mounts will be developed specifically for TVS two-wheelers, providing riders with a seamless, innovative luggage solution that enhances both practicality and riding enjoyment. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of two-wheeler accessories, bringing together cutting-edge design and convenience for the modern motorcyclist.

Motorsports Extravaganza

Day 2 of TVS MotoSoul 4.0 sparkled with a series of adrenaline-charged competitions, including the flat track and dirt race finals, intense obstacle and moto cross-fit challenges, gravity-defying stunt competitions, skill-testing Gymkhana challenges, innovative build-to- race showcases, and thrilling slow race events. Each event pushed riders to the limit, highlighting the precision, creativity, and passion of motorcycle enthusiasts in a spectacular display of skill and speed.

Community Engagement & Recognitions

Interactive sessions with TVS Racing Champions and panel discussions added a personal touch, while the FMSCI personnel were recognized for India's achievements in motorsports.

Unforgettable Entertainment:

Music legends Vishal-Shekhar delivered a high-energy performance, while DJ Gurbax kept the crowd grooving late into the night. The festival also featured tattoo art, gaming zones, and lounge music, adding to the dynamic atmosphere.

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 stood out as a true celebration of biking culture, seamlessly blending camaraderie, innovation, and the profound connection between riders and their machines. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the festival embraced eco-friendly practices in its branding and operations, underscoring the company's commitment to being a responsible citizen. The inclusion of an international media ride further amplified the event's global reach, solidifying TVS MotoSoul as one of the world's premier motorcycle festivals. As the event drew to a close, it left participants with unforgettable memories of excitement, inspiration, and a shared passion for ridingsetting the stage for an even bigger and more exhilarating celebration in the years to come.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

