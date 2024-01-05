Users Can Improve Their Credit Score with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a lineup of credit cards specially designed to suit individuals' needs. A solid credit score is crucial to financial well-being. Bajaj Markets understands this, and hence, has partnered with leading issuers to offer beginner-friendly credit cards that best suit one's goal of improving their credit score.
Here's a list of credit cards one can apply for on Bajaj Markets:
1. IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card
Fees: No Annual/Joining Fee
Best Suited for: Everyday Spenders
Benefits:
* Rewards: 1.5 points for every Rs. 150 spent
* Travel Insurance Benefits
* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%
* Total Protect and Air Accident Cover
3. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card
Fees: No Annual/Joining Fee
Best Suited for: Budget-Conscious Shoppers
Benefits:
* Customised Reward Plans
* Flexible Points Redemption
* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%
4. AU Small Finance Bank Altura Plus Credit Card
Fees: No Annual/Joining Fee
Best Suited for: Online Shoppers, Commuters
Benefits:
* Welcome Voucher: Rs. 500
* 2 Points for every Rs. 100 spent online
* Cashback: 1.5% on daily spends (Rs. 100/mo)
* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%
One can apply for these cards online on the Bajaj Markets' app or website. The application process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. One can get started right away and boost their credit score effortlessly.
