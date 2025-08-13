UST Recognized for Digital Expertise with Premier Tier Status Designation in the AWS Partner Network

BusinessWire India

Aliso Viejo (California) [US], August 13: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). Achieving the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner designation is a recognition of UST's provider expertise and significant success in enabling clients to design, architect, migrate, and operate their workloads efficiently and securely on AWS. This elevated partner tier further reinforces UST's existing strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, underscoring a commitment to accelerating enterprise cloud transformation at scale.

Achieving Premier Tier Services Partner status requires partners to undergo a rigorous validation and approval process, including technical accreditations and certifications. Additionally, it indicates that the recipient has demonstrated long-term investment in the AWS ecosystem as well as an extensive track record of delivering complex customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners distinguish themselves with highly skilled AWS trained and certified technical consultants and bring deep expertise in both project execution and professional services delivery.

"Earning the prestigious AWS Premier Tier Services Partner designation reinforces UST's role as a leader in leveraging leading-edge solutions on AWS to create value for our clients. This achievement highlights our dedication to excellence and reflects our deep focus on building future-ready solutions on cloud, data modernization, agentic AI, and security offerings," said Bharath Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President, Hyperscaler Business Unit, UST.

The recognition of UST's AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, combined with its portfolio of technical and service delivery designations, highlights the company's rich domain expertise and reinforces its proven ability to deliver transformative outcomes on AWS. UST's AWS validated qualifications include:

* Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency

* DevOps Consulting Competency

* Healthcare Consulting Competency

* AWS Glue Delivery

* Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery

* and Amazon EKS Delivery.

Over the years, UST's deep domain expertise, platforms, and enterprise know-how have complemented the strengths of AWS cloud to accelerate customer innovation and outcomes across key areas such as:

* GenAI and Agentic AI Adoption: UST has successfully enabled enterprises to rapidly enable and deploy generative and agentic AI use cases on AWS, including SDLC acceleration, and autonomous platform orchestration.

* Legacy Modernization: UST is committed to seamlessly modernizing and migrating mission-critical workloads to AWS.

* AI-Driven Intelligent Automation: By leveraging the UST SmartOps™ platform on AWS, clients and partners are able to significantly enhance operational efficiency and reduce resolution times.

* Scalable DevSecOps and Platform Engineering implementation: UST PACE+ & Solution Hub in AWS Marketplace accelerate cloud platform buildout, secure software delivery, and enforce security compliance.

* Delivering Industry-Specific Solutions:

* UST's NavigatorAI™ platform streamlines AI adoption by guiding customers to optimal AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker, while tailored solutions for healthcare, telecom, and financial services address complex industry needs with precision.

* Vision Checkout: UST developed an AI-powered, autonomous self-checkout solution powered by computer vision which has been deployed at Jackson Hole Airport. The advanced solution enables frictionless, touchless shopping, processes checkout up to three times faster, supports 24/7 operations, and frees staff to focus on customer service.

