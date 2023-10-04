utu Unveils New and Improved utu Miles Membership Program: Redefining Tax-Free Shopping with Up To 40 per cent VAT Refund Boost

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 4: Travel-tech innovator utu continues to revolutionise tax-free shopping with the launch of the enhanced utu Membership Program. Since its operation in 2016, utu has transformed how travellers worldwide experience VAT refunds and now operates in more than 50 countries.

utu unlocks a world of possibilities by enabling travellers to boost their VAT refunds by up to 40% using the utu Tax Free Card. utu has partnered with 13 prestigious airlines and world-renowned global hotel groups, offering customers the freedom to convert their VAT refunds into rewards with their preferred partners in the form of air miles.

But the highlight of the new utu Membership Program lies in its restructured membership tiers. The previously named Elite, Voyager, Explorer, and Traveler membership tiers have been renamed to Platinum, Gold, Silver and Classic. The Classic Tier offers a 25% increase on tax refunds, awarded in the form of air miles. Silver boasts an additional 30%, Gold offers 35%, and Platinum delivers an impressive 40% increase. Becoming a Premium Member is effortless, with two straightforward paths to elevate one's status: accumulate VAT refunds or opt for a subscription-based plan: Silver at $60, Gold at $120, and Platinum at $180. The subscription is valid for two years.

utu has also introduced a 'Status Match' initiative, offering their customers a chance to have their membership status matched with their airline partners, bypassing qualification or subscription fees. Subscribers need to accept invitations sent by the participating airline partners to automatically match their airline loyalty programs' membership to utu's membership tiers.

Mr Sanjay Chinchwade, Chief Commercial Officer of utu Miles and Partnerships, commented, "utu represents a world of possibilities for travellers, where obtaining higher VAT refunds is not just a digitised process but a re-engineered value chain designed entirely for their benefit."

utu is also gearing up for upcoming new partnerships with several international airlines. On 4th October, utu will also host a grand launch event with airline partner Royal Orchid Plus (Thai Airways), inviting members to explore the future of tax-free shopping.

utu continues to lead the transformation of tax-free shopping into an experience that delivers on the promise of innovation, transparency, and enhanced value for travellers. Join utu on this remarkable journey as it revolutionises the tax-free shopping sector.

To learn more, visit https://www.utu.global/. Download the utu app at https://ututaxfree.utu.global/kHtF/utuapp to begin your utu journey.

About utu

utu (pronounced "you-too") is transforming tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund by going beyond digitising refunds to re-engineer the tax-free shopping value chain to benefit travellers. The utu management team has deep domain knowledge in tax-free shopping developed over 25 years of refunding VAT and GST worldwide. By bringing the worlds of refunds and rewards together, utu unlocks new value in rewards from retailers, airlines, hotels, and others. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, utu's products can be used in over 50 countries.

