Vasantotsav 2023 graced by Suresh Wadkar ji & Ustad Zakir Hussain at Ajivasan Academy along with a Special Announcement of Complimentary Homeopathic Treatment of 1001 Singers by WelcomeCure

Ajivasan Music Academy recently announced its collaboration with WelcomeCure

New Delhi (India), March 2: Vasantotsav 2023 was celebrated on February 26th, 2023, at Ajivasan Music Academy, one of Mumbai’s prestigious music schools; this event serves as a tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji, the founder of Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan (AJIVASAN), with a legacy of 90 years.

Notable musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Niladri Kumar shared outstanding performances during the event.

As part of the celebration, the institute annually honours distinguished artists with the Uttam Vag-geyakar Jialal Vasant Award, which includes a cash prize and a citation engraved on a silver brick weighing 1.25 kilograms. This year’s recipient of the Uttam Vag-geykar Jialal Vasant Award was sitar maestro Pt. Kartick Kumar Ji.

Ajivasan Music Academy is a highly prestigious music school with a legacy of 90 years, established in 1932 by Shri Jialal Vasant ji, who was an Indian classical musician and music guru. It is headed by Prem Didi, Padma Wadkar ji, and Suresh Wadkar ji.

The Academy announced a unique collaboration with WelcomeCure.

Welcome Cure is the world’s largest Homeopathy Treatment portal which has treated over 2.5 Million Users in 36+ countries for 100+ Diseases.

Welcome Cure is the brainchild of Dr. Jawahar Shah, who has been a practising homeopath for the last 45 years. The organization has delivered fantastic results to patients suffering from multiple ailments and has also been acknowledged by various prestigious institutes and bodies, including the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Through this joint initiative of Ajivasan Music Academy & WelcomeCure, they have together agreed to be providing complimentary Homeopathic treatment to 1001 singers for 1 year.

This will include FREE:

Unlimited consultations

Unlimited treatment & follow-ups

Unlimited medicines.

Singing is not just about talent but also about putting in the necessary effort and dedication to hone your craft and make a name for yourself in the competitive world of music.

Singers need to practice regularly to maintain their vocal range, control, skill, and technique. It requires regular Riyaz, to have a melodious voice.

Many singers have to leave their hometowns and move to different cities for work- it can be a daunting task, as it involves leaving behind familiar surroundings and support systems which is the most challenging yet the most necessary decision to be taken. It is of utmost importance that Singers look after their diet, exercise, vocal hygiene, and even mental health to keep their overall health maintained.

Homeopathy is the only science, which is human-specific, and looks after the complete needs of an individual. In other words, Homeopathy ensures the complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of an individual.

The collaboration aims to send out a message to the singers & musicians at large to benefit from this wonderful initiative with grace and gratitude and create a healthy, harmonious musical world.

To begin your journey of healing with Homeopathy,

please visit: https://www.welcomecure.com/ or please Call- +91 98335 98553,

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor