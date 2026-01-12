VGRC Rajkot: 5-day exhibition to witness over 50 seminars, participation of four partner countries

Rajkot, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Saurashtra-Kutch’ along with the five-day business exhibition at Marwadi University, realising the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat’.

Over the next two days, more than 50 sector-focused seminars and thematic sessions are being organised, covering industries, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, environment, startups, sustainability, and future technologies.

The five-day exhibition serves as a grand platform to showcase innovation, entrepreneurship, and regional excellence. With more than 450 exhibitors, including over 160 MSMEs, 60 startups and innovators, 62 artisans, and 70 stalls from central and state government departments, the exhibition reflects the diverse strengths of Gujarat’s economy.

Spread across six domes and covering a total area of 26,400 square meters, VGRE has emerged as a hub for business networking and collaboration.

One of the key attractions of the exhibition is the Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM), which provides regional MSMEs with a direct opportunity to connect with more than 110 international buyers.

For the first time, cottage industries are participating in exclusive interactions with over 20 international buyers, opening new pathways for global outreach. The program has received an overwhelming response, with more than 2,200 meetings held in just the first two days and over 1,000 MoUs signed, leading to an expected export business of more than Rs 500 crore.

Local businesses, industry leaders, startups, academic institutions, and technical students are enthusiastically participating in the exhibition, making it a vibrant confluence of ideas, innovation, and opportunities.

The VGRC 2026 was marked by the participation of four partner countries - Japan, Rwanda, South Korea, and Ukraine - along with 12 partner organisations.

The key developments at the exhibition included an announcement of 13 new Smart GIDC estates covering 3,543 acres of land across 7 districts, inauguration of the Medical Devices Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot.

Focus on MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs

Special emphasis was placed on MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startups through the Udyami Mela, enabling access to finance, markets, skills, and institutional support. This inclusive approach provides a platform for small enterprises and emerging innovators to connect with large industry players and global partners.

A cultural program was also organised on 11 January at Atal Sarovar, celebrating Gujarat’s rich heritage and diversity, adding a vibrant dimension to the conference.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor