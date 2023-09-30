Vimukti Sanstha Empowers Underprivileged Girls to Shine on the Global Stage at Muay Thai Championship

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: Vimukti Sanstha, a beacon of hope and empowerment for underprivileged girls in India, presents with pride two exceptional young talents who are set to represent the nation at the prestigious Under-19 Muay Thai World Championship 2023 in Turkey, which will be held during 1st to 7th October.

The spotlight shines on two 17-year-olds, Manisha Pem and Muskan Verma, who are outstanding students from Vimukti and have won accolades such as a Gold and Silver Medal respectively at the National Muay Thai Championship held in Chennai, India. Their remarkable achievement has earned them a coveted spot in the upcoming Under-19 Muay Thai World Championship, Turkey. A victory at this championship will open doors for them to compete in the prestigious Asian Games 2023, an event recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the second-largest multi-sport extravaganza in the world, second only to the Olympics.

Lavalina Sogani, Founder-Secretary of Vimukti Sanstha, expressed her pride and enthusiasm for Manisha and Muskan's accomplishments, stating, "At Vimukti, our mission has always been to empower these young girls and unlock their potential. Manisha and Muskan's journey from humble beginnings to representing India on the global stage is a testament to the resilience and determination of our students. We are immensely proud of their achievements and are committed to supporting them in their pursuit of excellence."

Since its inception in 2004, Vimukti has been on a transformative journey, dedicated to the education and empowerment of girls from the urban slums of Jaipur. Starting with just a modest group of 20, six-year-old girls, the organization has flourished over the years. Today, it caters to a total of 650 students, ranging from Nursery to Grade 12. Under the visionary initiative known as Project Udaan, Vimukti seeks to unearth hidden talents and provide expert guidance to nurture excellence. As part of this endeavour, the school introduced Martial Arts in January 2022, Gymnastics in January 2023, and Yoga in July 2023.

In addition to its remarkable achievement in the field of sports, Vimukti Sanstha has provided formal education to approximately 1600 underprivileged girls. The organization remains steadfast in its dedication to equipping 200 young girls with the skills and confidence required for career-oriented futures. Furthermore, 50 students who have successfully completed their twelfth grade have been awarded scholarships to pursue higher education and specialized vocational training.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor