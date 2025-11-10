Vodafone Idea Shares Rise Ahead of Q2 FY25 Results as Investors Track Company Performance

Debt ridden telecom company Vodafone Idea is all set to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26 today November 10 2025. Ahead of the announcement shares of the company witnessed positive movement in the market. Vodafone Idea is expected to report a net loss of ₹6,823.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, according to estimates by JM Financial. The telco had posted a net loss of ₹7,175.9 crore in the year-ago period, and a net loss of ₹6,608.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. The company’s revenue in Q2FY26 is expected to grow 1.7% to ₹11,115 crore from ₹10,932.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue is expected to rise 0.8% from ₹11,022.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Vodafone Idea’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is estimated to improve to ₹167 in Q2FY26, up 7% YoY, and up 1.2% QoQ due to improved subscriber mix and one more day QoQ, though it could be partly offset by net subscriber loss of 0.5 million.The company’s reported EBITDA is expected to be higher 1.1% QoQ at ₹4,660.9 crore. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea’s overall Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues stands at ₹83,400 crore.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 4% in one month and has rallied over 42% in three months. The telecom stock has risen 38% in six months, while it has advanced 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past two years, Vodafone Idea shares have declined 31%, while it has risen 11% in the past five years.