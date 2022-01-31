WalkingTree Technologies promotes Scott Seabolt to CTO

WalkingTree Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Seabolt from Principal Solutions Architect to Chief Technology Officer.

Scott has been key to delivering critical projects central to many of our customers' digital transformation initiatives. He brings the unique ability to harness the power of the web, mobile, infrastructure management (including cloud and devops) to drive tangible business results for our customers.

With more than 30 years of technology leadership spanning telecommunications, industrial controls, cloud services, machine learning, analytics, and global IT business services, Scott assumes his new role with extensive technology and cloud computing experience as well as a proven track record of transforming business operations and identifying and introducing first-in-class enterprise solutions that improve digital profitability, bolster operational outcomes and drive sustained growth.

"We are delighted to have Scott as our CTO," said Pradeep Lavania, Co-Founder & Director, WalkingTree Technologies. "Scott brings both a proven track record of technical accomplishment and extensive management experience to the team during a time when we're experiencing such strong momentum and promise for the future. He understands the unique challenges and opportunities of ever-evolving enterprises and has proven his ability to identify and action opportunities that lead to strong performance and results."

"Since our inception, we've dedicated ourselves to providing exceptional service for our customers, and that begins with an exceptional team. We are excited for Scott to assume his new role" said Alok Ranjan, Co-Founder & Managing Director, WalkingTree Technologies. "Scott brings deep expertise in cloud services, software, and infrastructure built on an extensive career in technology. His diverse experience makes him distinctively suited to drive innovation as we accelerate our transformation and bring differentiated solutions to the market."

The CTO role will be pivotal in driving new and long-term growth opportunities for the company, including new areas tied to Data Analytics productization of services, enterprise software development, and infrastructure management.

"The vision and opportunity to scale at WalkingTree captured my attention from the very beginning. I'm excited about solving complex problems that will help the business deliver on our core mission with transformative technology," said Seabolt of his new role. He continued, "WalkingTree has a great culture and great culture brings great people - I'm looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of talented Engineers."

WalkingTree Technologies

WalkingTree is an IT software and service provider company recognized for its passion for technology. We are recognized as "50 Best Indian founded companies" by Silicon Review. We work closely with technology innovators and ensure that the team creates "Effective Software" based on a thorough understanding of underlying technologies. We act as an engineering team for our customers across the globe and deliver end-to-end products and solutions to ensure a "Great User Experience". We specialize in technology solutions from design, development, quality assurance, maintenance, and support, consulting, and skill augmentation services around Sencha ExtJS, Angular, React JS, Microservices, Java/J2EE, DevOps, MLOps, MS Tech Stack, Enterprise CMS, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning. With our headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia (USA) and Hyderabad (India), our teams are also based out of Agra, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, and, Bangalore.

For more information, visit and connect with us at connect@walkingtree.tech.

