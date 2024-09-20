Wings Publication Announces Talented Young Writers as 'Rising Superstars' Becomes an Amazon Bestseller

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 20: The world is witnessing an exciting new chapter as a diverse group of young authors is making their mark with an impressive collection of stories. These budding young Authors, each with unique talents and stories to tell, are not only showcasing their creativity but also inspiring others with their determination and passion. "Rising Superstars: Stories of Young Leaders," an anthology comprising of short stories, is now published and have become a #1 Bestseller on Amazon within a few days of launch!

1. Aarya Modi, at age 10 discovered she loved writing at Dr Kailash Pinjani's creative summer camp. After winning a gold medal, her passion for story writing was reignited in the story writing workshop.

2. Aditya Uniyal's interest in reading sparked at a fun story time at school when he was just 9 1/2 years old. Aditya took the chance to write and started a journey that will appeal to young readers.

3. Advay Iyer's hobbies at age 7 include sports, history, Indian music, and Shlokas. His writing for kids will stand out because of his diverse interests.

4. Advit Mehra, a 10-year-old student with good attention to detail, writes about sports and music. His stories beautifully express his unique perspective and creativity.

5. Anish Pasupulate, 14, is friendly and helpful. Basketball, global finance, and cultures also interest him. Anish writes about his many experiences to promote a healthy lifestyle.

6. Anvida Sanal Ullas, 11, loves reading, art, creation, and Indian classical dance. She excels in English and Science. Visionary Anvida loves animals. Her writing demonstrates her creativity and kindness, making her a nice person.

7. Arnav Sharma, 13, is praised for his singing, writing, and speaking skills. His skills and dedication to Raina Academy journalism, badminton, and school are evident.

8. Avi Puri was a huge success at age 9. Amazon bestseller "Stay Strong and Take a Stand" was his 1st book. His engaging writing inspires people to tackle life's challenges with humour and determination.

9. Hridya Motwani, a 13-year-old girl, loves writing and is writing "Aura of Orra." With a supportive family and school, Hridya has published a story and won many writing contests, indicating a bright writing future.

10. Hridyansh Pinjani, at age 12 won the Golden Book Award in 2024 for his 1st book "Sizzling Brownie," which he wrote at 10. Minecraft, football, and Rubik's Cubes are Hridyansh's hobbies. Many interests inspire his creative writing.

11. Mehr K. Sidhu has won many speaking contests by telling stories. Dr Kailash Pinjani helped Mehr become a published child author. This demonstrated her creativity.

12. Nidhi K, a 9-year-old who loves adventure books, Spell Bees, and writing stories, encourages other kids to believe in themselves and pursue their goals. Her love of nature gives her stories depth, making her a promising author.

13. Pranav Varandani, 10, loves math, spelling, and reading. He won his school's spelling bee and Chevron's Readers Cup. Pranav's work reflects his love of reading. His home library has over fifty books, and he can use local libraries.

14. Prisha Pande, 9, from Indore won a gold medal in the Indian Science Olympiad. Her writing about happy memories and group activities shows her love of Kathak and storytelling.

15. Saina Kumar, 14, is a talented writer who has won many contests. She loves stories because of reading and writing clubs, and her teachers and classmates see her as a promising young author.

16. Samaira Ashraf, 9, is a Karate champion and winner of school medals for her reading, writing, and storytelling skills. Samaira's writing reflects her family's support. She's an inspiration for young authors.

17. Sanvi Gupta, as a class 4 student, excels in school and extra-curriculars. National Science Olympiad awards went to her. She loves reading and writing and finishes more than 2 books daily. This love inspires her story-writing.

18. Shagun Pathania tells stories because she loves reading and has a big imagination. At 16 years old, her stories reveal her rich inner world and how well she handles life's challenges.

19. Siddhi Sharma has diverse reading interests since she was a baby. She enjoys reading and excelled in English, Math, and classical music Olympiads. Her desire to publish shows her desire to share her stories.

These young authors have written their stories with guidance on story writing workshop run by Dr Kailash Pinjani and Simran Gangwani. Wings Publication International, under mentorship of Dr Kailash Pinjani, works with schools across India and UAE to run the story writing and creative writing programs.

