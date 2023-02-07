1500 players register for WPL 2023 Auction

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin has that email that the player’s auction for Women Premier League will take place in Mumbai on February 13. Amin said that 1,500 players have registered for it and the final list will be released later this week. A maximum of 90 players can be bought in the auction, with each squad having 15-18 players each.

The start date of March 4 means that WPL will start eight days after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 26 in South Africa. For the purpose of reducing logistical challenges for players and coaches travelling from there, BCCI has decided to keep the inaugural edition of the tournament in Mumbai.

The auction will also be taking place on February 13, which is three days after starting of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 22 games will be played in the first-ever WPL. The five franchises were acquired by the owners of the three IPL teams–Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals–along with Adani Group and Capri Global for a total of INR 4669.99 crore (about USD 572.78 million). This represents the largest deal ever made in women’s cricket. The successful bidders were announced on January 25.