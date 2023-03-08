200 plus scores great advert for women's cricket: Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning expressed her happiness on teams breaching the 200-run mark in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) after the team's win on UP Warriorz on Tuesday.

The Australian player hoped for teams to keep reaching the 200-run mark as it makes for excellent viewership and is a great advertisement for women's cricket.

"It's not surprising (200+ scores). A great advert for the game. I hope it continues. It's been very enjoyable so far," Lanning said.

Delhi Capitals are unbeaten so far in the tournament with great batting performances from the Aussie batter.

Talking about the team's performance in the WPL, she said, "Nice start to the tournament. Our batting has been great. I've thoroughly enjoyed batting here in India. So far so good. Everyone's very friendly. Great set-up here at Delhi Capitals."

Riding on Jess Jonassen's brilliant all-round show and captain Meg Lanning's knock of 70, Delhi Capitals clinched a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 here at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tahlia McGrath's fighting knock of 90 runs went in vain as UP Warriorz batters failed to stitch up a much-needed partnership and handed Delhi a 42-run victory.

Jess Jonassen was the star player for Delhi Capitals as she slammed an unbeaten 42 and bagged a three-wicket haul.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 211/4 (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42*; Shabnim Ismail 1-29) vs UP Warriorz 169/5 (Tahlia McGrath 90*, Alyssa Healy 24; Jess Jonassen 3-43).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor