2nd Season of Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup to be played in Lucknow

Chennai, Oct 13 The 2nd season of Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup a national-level cricket tournament for the differently-abled, will be organized by Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) from October 31 at Lucknow.

The teaser along with the mascot, tagline and hashtag of the event, sponsored by Indian Bank, was released on Tuesday by S.L Jain, MD & CEO, Indian Bank in the presence of Executive Directors of the bank, Imran Amin Siddiqui and Ashwani Kumar.

The eight-day spectacle will be played at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is also observed as National Unity Day.

Twenty teams of Divyang Cricketers from across the country, segmented into four groups, shall vie for the top prize after playing 43 matches. Winners will be declared on November 7, 2022, during the closing ceremony to be held in Lucknow.

Expressing his sentiments on the tournament, S.L Jain said, "The Divyang Cricket profoundly strengthens our belief that disability is not a limiting factor for success and further reaffirms our commitment to encourage talent without prejudice, bringing them to the mainstream. Through Cricket, which itself is the most popular sport in India, we shall witness the determination, bravery and courage of these athletes."

With the ongoing celebration of India's 75 years of independence, DCCI shall continue to promote equality and the sport through such initiatives. DCCI (A BCCI-supported body) is an Umbrella Body for four types of Differently-Abled Cricket played in India Blind, Deaf, Physically Disabled and Wheelchair Cricket.

Dr. Deepa Malik (Padma Shree, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee), Paralympic Medallist and Committee Member, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, who is the Brand Ambassador of the Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup, also graced the occasion along with Ravi Kant, General Secretary DCCI and Sqn Ldr (Retd) Abhai Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, DCCI.

