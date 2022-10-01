3 IPL teams express interest in Cameron Green for IPL 2023

Cameron Green, 23, made a huge impression in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against India, scoring two half-centuries in the sub-continent and mounting pressure on Cricket Australia (CA) for a last-minute inclusion in the 15-member T20 World Cup Cup squad at home next month.

Green’s exploits in the three matches against India caught the attention of at least three-four IPL franchises, who expressed their interest in acquiring the services of the young all-rounder, who bowls medium pace as well. According to a report in InsideSport, three-four PL teams are very interested in bidding for Green in the IPL mini auction which will be scheduled in December, and are repeatedly checking on his availability with the BCCI. But whether Green will participate in the IPL or not will all depend on Cricket Australia’s decision to grant him a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for participating in the IPL.

As per the website, two of the most successful IPL sides—Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings—along with 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad, for different reasons, are interested in acquiring Green’s services. Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins also stated that Cameron Green will fetch a whopping amount in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.