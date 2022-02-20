3rd T20I: India beat West Indies by 17 runs, complete 3-0 whitewash

Kolkata, Feb 20 India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final T20I, to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at the Eden Gardens, here on Sunday.

Put into bat, India lost wickets at regular wickets and were in trouble at 93-4 but a classy fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (65 off 31) and an aggressive knock by Venkatesh Iyer (35 off 19) came to the rescue.

The pair stitched a big partnership of 91 runs for the fifth wicket and propelled India to 184-5 in 20 overs. Apart from Suryakumar and Venkatesh, Ishan Kishan also played a vital knock of 34 off 31 balls but once again he was not at his fluent best.

In reply, Nicholas Pooran (61 off 47) smashed a fine fifty and Rovman Powell (25 off 14) and Romario Shepherd (29 off 21) also tried hard but the efforts were not enough as West Indies were restricted to 167-9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 17 runs.

Harshal Patel (3/22), Deepak Chahar (2/15), Venkatesh Iyer (2/23), Shardul Thakur (2/33) were the wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores: India 184-5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 65, Venkatesh Iyer 35; Roston Chase 1/23) beat West Indies 167-9 in 20 Overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Harshal Patel 3/22, Deepak Chahar 2/15 ) by 17 runs

