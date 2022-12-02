991 players sign up for for IPL 2023 auction, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran in highest base price

A total of 991 cricketers including 714 Indians have registered for the IPL 2023 Players’ Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23.Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52).West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.The list has 604 uncapped Indians, and 88 overseas.

Those registered in the INR 2 Crore price band, the highest in the auction include the likes of the Man of the tournament in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, Sam Curran. Joining Curran include the likes of Ben Stokes and seven other English players in the highest bracket.From Australia, all-rounder Cameron Green is amongst those named in the highest bracket, while notable exclusions from the overall list inlcude the likes of Mitchell Starc and Alex Hales who haven't registered.Amongst the Indian players registered, those with a base price of INR 1 Crore are Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav."If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," read a statement from BCCI.



