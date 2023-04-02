A few dropped catches, momentum shifted, says David Warner after Delhi Capitals defeat against LSG in IPL 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 : Delhi Capitals lost their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Saturday by 50 runs as they were restricted to a score of 143/9.

Kyle Mayers played a blistering knock of 73(38) which allowed LSG to put up a score of 193/6 on the board. All of this could have been avoided in a single moment. DC's pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed dropped a sitter in the final over of the powerplay, which extended Mayers stay on the pitch.

Even Khaleel was shocked after realizing the opportunity that he had allowed to slip past his hands. At this point, everybody knew the momentum had completely shifted in LSG's favour.

"It was a bit of a challenge. We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers, they bowled very well in the powerplay. A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted there but you can't take anything away from Lucknow," David Warner said after the match.

Mayers didn't look back even for a single moment and started to make most of the opportunity, as he struck seven sixes. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni were only dealing in boundaries as the first innings approached towards its climax.

"They batted very very well. I thought 170 was par but they did an exceptional job. Momentum is a big thing in this game," Warner said.

England's Mark Wood sealed the victory for LSG with the sheer quality of his pace bowling. Fear was clearly visible on DC batters before they prepared themselves to face the Englishman.

"Don't take it away from Wood, he's an exceptional bowler and he showed his true talent tonight. I feel on this wicket you're playing on two different surfaces from either end. We started very well. Our bowlers bowled exceptionally well," Warner continued.

Wood capped off a terrific display with the figures of 5/14 in the second innings. His attitude while bowling clearly depicted that he was looking to make an impact on the game.

"Wanted to make an impact in this game. The landing area was a bit of an issue, but I am pleased with my rhythm as I managed to take wickets." Wood said after the match.

As Delhi Capitals will now return to Delhi with hopes of bouncing back from this defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

