Aakash Chopra tests positive for Covid-19 amidst IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer who is well-known for his commentary, and is currently working as a commentator for the IPL 2023, tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of the tournament. He announced on Twitter that he is suffering from mild symptoms and will be taking a few days off from his commentary.

Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. 🤞

Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger 💪 #TataIPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2023

Aakash Chopra is currently part of the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2023 season on JioCinema, which commenced on March 31st.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the IPL in previous seasons, with the need to create bio-bubbles and hold the tournament in secure locations. This season, the league has reverted to its traditional home and away format as the situation appears to be returning to normal. However, India has witnessed a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry announced that India had reported 3,038 fresh cases of coronavirus, resulting in an increase in active cases to 21,179.