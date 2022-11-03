AB de Villiers joins Royal Challengers Bangalore coaching setup ahead of IPL 2023?

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers announced on Twitter on November 3 (Thursday) that he has checked into the Bengaluru hotel where he used to say with the IPL franchise RCB during his Indian Premier League playing days. . This tweet of his has made fans curious about his return to the team again. De Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, after the 2020 season. However, he had later said that he will return to RCB in some role. Earlier, RCB informed the fans that someone who said he will back in RCB has arrived in Bengaluru.

Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here😄

Tele is on and ready for the Pak/SA game. Go Proteas — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 3, 2022

The former South African captain made his IPL debut for the Delhi franchise and represented them from 2008 to 2010. However, his best years came with RCB, for whom he played from 2011 until his retirement in 2021.Overall, he played 184 IPL matches, scoring 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69. He notched up three hundreds and 40 half-centuries in the T20 competition.During a social media interaction last month, he had hinted that he would be associated with RCB during IPL 2023. While revealing that his playing days were behind him following an eye surgery.