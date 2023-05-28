"AB Sir kinda Sunday": Former RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal meets AB de Villiers

Mumbai (Maharashtra), May 28 : Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'forever' teammates AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal met in Mumbai on Sunday.

They shared a post on their Instagram handles captioning it "AB Sir kinda Sunday....how you doing? Forever."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsyP4a4scTS/

The legendary South African batter is among the most celebrated players and has a huge fan following in India due to his remarkable journey with RCB. He called his retirement from all formats of the game in 2021. However, he always being 'RCBian' from his heart.

Chahal is now part of Rajasthan Royals after RCB did not retain him in the 2021 mega IPL auction.

AB de Villiers who is currently in India, posted a story where he wrote, "A trip to India is not complete without seeing my bosom friends."

De Villiers was the backbone of RCB batting and he has scored 4,491 runs for RCB in 144 innings. He has also bagged two centuries and 37 fifties in his career with RCB. His highest score was 133*.

Chahal played 113 matches for RCB where he has taken 139 scalps with an economy of 7.67. He has taken wickets with an average of 22.04.

