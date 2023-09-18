Abrar Ahmed to be included in Pakistan squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan's mystery Spinner Abrar Ahmed is reportedly a strong contender in the squad for the forthcoming ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.Pakistan will begin their campaign against the Netherlands, on October 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.The 24-year-old leg spinner is likely to get the chance since all-rounder Shadab Khan's poor form in the 50-over format has been a cause of concern for the Men in Green.

According to Cricket Pakistan, a meeting took place between the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, and the national selection committee on Sunday, September 17, to discuss and give a conclusive shape to the squad. The team's leadership, along with the selection committee, has reached a consensus to keep changes to a minimum, largely mirroring the squad from the recently concluded Asia Cup. The official announcement of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ODIWorldCup2023is expected to take place in the coming week.