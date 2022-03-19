ACC decides to extend tenure of Jay Shah as ACC President until 2024

A big update has come out on Saturday regarding the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah. It has been decided in the meeting of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that Jay Shah will remain the ACC President till the year 2024. This decision has been taken in the meeting of AGM held on Saturday.

The ACC tweeted,"AGM Update: The ACC Members unanimously decided that the tenure of Mr. @JayShah as ACC President and that of the Executive Board along with its Committees will continue until the 2024 AGM @BCCI @TheRealPCB @BCBtigers @ACBofficials @ThakurArunS

Five boards are permanent members in the Asian Cricket Council. Which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Apart from this, cricket boards of many other countries including Nepal, Oman, UAE, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Thailand, China, Bahrain are also part of this council.

It has been decided in this AGM that Qatar Cricket Association will now be given the status of full member of the council, earlier it was given only the status of associate.