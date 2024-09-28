IPL 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces MASSIVE Hike in Players' Match Fees — Details Inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant step by establishing a match fee of ₹7.5 lakhs per game for players, regardless of their auction amount. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced this landmark decision on X.

Shah stated that players participating in every game will earn an additional ₹1.05 crore on top of their contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate a total of ₹12.60 crore for player match fees throughout the season.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of ₹7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get ₹1.05 crore in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate ₹12.60 crore as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the IPL and our players!" Shah wrote on X.

The BCCI is expected to announce the rules and regulations for the IPL 2025 auction during the IPL Governing Council Meeting taking place in Bengaluru on Saturday.