Adding little bit of workload for bowlers: Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on India's preparations ahead of WTC final

London [UK], May 31 : Indian coaches Paras Mhambrey (bowling), T Dilip (fielding) and Vikram Rathour (batting) gave updates on the team's preparations ahead of their World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against Australia from June 7 at the Ovals in London.

The final between India and Australia has been scheduled from June 7-11 at the Oval ground in London. June 12 is a reserve day in case of rain.

With the finals just a week away, the Indian team is preparing for the encounter and adjusting to the conditions at the Oval ground. Commenting on the preparation, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said he is adding a little workload to prepare the players for the final.

"Preparation has been good so far. Just adding a little bit of workload for the bowlers, just kind of preparing them for the test match," Mhambrey said in a video tweeted by BCCI.

Preparations, adapting to the conditions and getting into the #WTC23 Final groove Hear from Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip & Vikram Rathour on #TeamIndia's preps ahead of the all-important clash

Batting coach Vikram Rathour stressed the point that players are coming from IPL so it is important for them to take care of the workload.

"The players have been coming from the IPL, so the key thing for us is to take care was the workload," Rathour commented.

India's fielding coach T Dilip also gave an update on the team's preparation ahead of the clash stating that adapting to different formats is the key.

"Adapting to the different format, you know getting used to playing with the red bell and getting (a) few sessions in and getting used to the format," Dilip said.

India secured the second spot by defeating Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1. India's previous ICC trophy victory came in 2013 under M S Dhoni.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw.

