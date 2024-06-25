AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib Faking Injury To Waste Time, Sparks Debate (Watch Video)

Gulbadin Naib's antics after a 'supposed' hamstring injury while fielding at slips during a pivotal moment in the Bangladesh clash has sparked a debate in the commentary box with Simon Doull slamming the Afghanistan all-rounder. Head coach Jonathan Trott signalled his players to slow the game down against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match in Kingstown on Tuesday, June 25.

Afghanistan Coach Asks Players To Slow It Down

Cannot stop howling at this!



Naib, first man to get hamstring injury by air.



What's the worst bit? His acknowledgment of receiving the message from Trott!



The moment happened when Bangladesh were 81 for 7 and 2 runs behind on the DLS score. Trott had sent in a message to the players to slow things down a bit and this promptly caused Naib to fall to the ground by catching his hamstring. This would even make Rashid Khan unhappy as he kept asking the all-rounder what had happened. As the covers came on, Naib was seen helped off the field.

One of India's finest players of this generation, Ravichandran Ashwin also reacted to the Gulbadin Naib fake acting. Took X, formerly Twitter, to comment, "Red card for Gulbadin Naib."

"The coach sends a message out to say Slow it down, Slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Doull.