Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: AFG Lose Half Their Side Inside Powerplay

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first against Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. However, they had a poor start to their semifinal campaign. The Afghans lost half their side inside the powerplay.

The pitch is misbehaving a bit now an odd ball is bouncing a little more but fortunately for Afghanistan, there is no invariable bounce yet which might come into play once the ball gets softer. The problems will only increase going further with Rashid Khan being the only recognised batsman left. the Proteas are firmly on top of things in the semi-final.