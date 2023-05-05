After Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul to miss ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

KL Rahul's bid to make the World Test Championship final has taken another blow with the wicketkeeper-batter's leg injury forcing him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul pulled up in the field in Lucknow Super Giants' match with Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, quickly clutching at his thigh and then limping from the field. The wicketkeeper-batter has since left the IPL camp and travelled to Mumbai for scans under the eye of the national setup, according to Cricbuzz.

Now it looks like Rahul is likely to miss the ODI World Cup slated to be held in October at home. The player will undergo surgery in order to recover from his tendon tear and generally, it takes 12 weeks for a repaired tendon to come back to its full strength. But Rahul's participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup also seems to be hovering under deep clouds as he might need at least six months to regain his full fitness if the situation and the condition of the injury demands.The batter took to social media to confirm that he is set to undergo a surgery on his thigh, which will rule him out for the World Test Championship finale against Australia on 7 June at The Oval.