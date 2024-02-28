After Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's London Trip Raises Questions About IPL Participation?

India batsman KL Rahul might just not be available for the fifth and final Test against England, due to his prolonged quadriceps injury. Ever since the third Test, there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding this injury, that has kept everyone guessing. Now, as per a report in the Times of India, Rahul is in England to get a clear picture on the same. The development also puts his IPL participation in doubt. For the Lucknow Super Giants, which he captains, he is likely to play in the middle order and keep wickets, despite having opened for the side thus far.It was right after the first Test in Hyderabad, that KL Rahul had opted out of the next, due to this injury. While it was reported that he would be fine in time for the Rajkot Test, that was not to be. The latter pulled out of the match on the eve, conceding, ‘he felt only 90% fit’.

The report further suggests that ever since his quads surgery last year, it had been giving him trouble. “The medical team thought Rahul was good to go for the last three Tests. But he complained of discomfort. He is a bit concerned about it. “He has endured a heavy workload while keeping wickets in the World Cup and the Test series in South Africa. Multiple scans have been done on his quads. While there is nothing very concerning, some inflammation has been noted. “The reports were sent to the doctor who treated him in England. Eventually, the doctor asked him to travel to England so that he could personally check what’s wrong with Rahul,” a BCCI source told the Times of India.

Meanwhile, the board is likely to get a clarity on March 2.With Team India to play in the last Test at Dharamshala on March 7, and with uncertainty over KL Rahul, the management might just retain out-of-form Rajat Patidar. He might be released for the Ranji Trophy semis between Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, starting March 2.“Ideally, the team management would want to see Patidar go back to play the Ranji semifinal and find some form. But that depends on Rahul’s availability. If Rahul is unavailable then he may be asked to stay back with the team. Even if Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut in the last Test, the team management needs an extra batter in the team as a concussion substitute,” the source said.

