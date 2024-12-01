Ahaan: Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Reveal Their Baby Boy Name, Here’s What It Means

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India’s ODI and Test teams, became a father for the second time in November 2024 when his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, gave birth to a baby boy on November 15. The couple has now revealed their son's name in a very special way. The name is Ahan which carries significant meaning, symbolizing “day,” “dawn,” or “sunrise.” It represents new beginnings, hope, and positivity, much like the first light of day. Derived from the Sanskrit word "ahan," which translates directly to “day,” the name is often associated with leadership, ambition, and courage. In Hindu culture, Ahan is a masculine name and is linked to the qualities of strength and determination.

Ritika shared the joyful news on Instagram on December 1, posting a special photo that included their son's name, sparking excitement among fans. Earlier, during the New Zealand series, Rohit had indicated that he might miss the first Test of the Australia tour due to personal reasons, which was later revealed to be related to the birth of their second child. Rohit traveled to Australia on November 24 and was seen with the Indian team in the dressing room on November 25 during the Perth Test.

Rohit 🤝 Ritika 🤝 Sammy 🤝 Ahaan.



- The Christmas celebration 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2WbifiNWFl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 1, 2024

In Rohit’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah captained the Indian team, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal filled the opening roles, playing key parts in India’s victory. Rohit is expected to return as captain for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6, though it remains uncertain whether he will resume opening the batting or take up a different position in the order.