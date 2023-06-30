Ajit Agarkar applies for Indian national selection committee post

Ajit Agarkar has applied for a position on the national selection committee. If selected, Agarkar (45), who represented India in 221 matches across formats, could be the favourite for the chairman's post. Agarkar's interest in the selection committee job surfaced on a day when Delhi Capitals announced their parting of ways with the former Mumbai chief selector. Agarkar held the assistant coach role for the Delhi IPL side for two years. The chief selector's post has been vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned in February following a sting operation by a news channel.

In an ideal scenario, the prospective candidate should have been from the North Zone as the outgoing chairman was from that region, but the BCCI constitution is understood to not be bound by any zonal compulsions when it comes to the appointment of the selection committee. Currently, the selection committee comprises Sib Sundar Das (East), S Sharath (South), Subroto Banerjee (Central), and Ankola (West). The application process will close on June 30, and the new selector or chief selector is expected to be announced next week. The pace bowling all-rounder from Mumbai, who made his debut for Team India in 1998, played across the ODI, T20I and Test formats for the national team, taking over 350 wickets and scoring 1855 runs. The right-handed batter and bowler featured in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is. He was also part of the inaugural T20 World Cup winning team in 2007, when he played only three matches and claimed a wicket.