Allan Donald issues public apology after 25 years to Dravid for his ugly' on pitch behaviour

Allan Donald was one of the most feared pacers during his playing days. Nicknamed as White Lightening Donald was known to sledge opposition's main players. Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid was at the receiving end of the latter in an India vs South Africa ODI in Durban way back in 1997. 25 years later, Donald, who is currently the bowling coach of Bangladesh, issued a public apology to Dravid and also invited him for dinner. Both Donald and Dravid are currently in Chattogram as part of the coaching staff of Bangladesh and India respectively. The two countries are playing a Test series. Donald, in an interview with Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series, said he had overstepped the line while sledging Dravid during that ODI in Durban.

"There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don't wanna talk about. He (Rahul Dravid) and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening. I would love to have a night out with you," Donaldo said. Dravid was shown Donald's message in a separate interview. He was asked to respond to Donald's invitation and the legendary Indian cricketer gave a classic response. "Absolutely, I look forward to it, especially if he is paying," Dravid said with a laugh.