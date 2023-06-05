Andy Flower joins Australia backroom ahead of WTC final and Ashes

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Andy Flower has joined the Australian think tank as a team consultant for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against India. The marquee clash is set to be played at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

As per reports, Flower will also likely return for the latter half of the Ashes series against England, beginning on June 16. Flower, 55, has extensive coaching experience in England, having served as the national men's team's head coach between 2009 and 2014. He also served as the team director of the team earlier, and under his watch in those roles, England tasted success in three Ashes series.