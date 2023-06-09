"Angles he provides, his ability to hit stumps is big plus": Steve Smith on Boland's bowling in WTC final

London [UK], June 9 : Australia's star batter Steve Smith has praised pacer Scott Boland for his bowling on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Thursday.

Scott Boland was given a nearly-new Dukes ball soon before tea on day two of the World Test Championship Final against India. He took a wicket by conceding only 29 runs with an economy of 2.64

This was Boland's seventh Test match.

"I think the angles he provides and his ability to hit the stumps from slightly shorter (length) than some of our other bowlers is a big plus. It's something that I think (fellow squad member Michael) Neser can do as well," Smith said at a press conference.

"I know from having faced Scotty in the nets recently he's bowling very nicely," he added.

Australia's new-ball duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins conceded 23 runs in four overs as India's openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made quick work of the ball. Boland was later introduced in the attack.

"Shorter guys are a bit skiddier so if there's any seam movement it gives the ball more of a chance to move and still hit the stumps, if that makes sense. The skills he (Boland) possesses are magnificent. He's certainly a quality prospect as we've seen over the last couple of years now, every time he's had his opportunity," Smith said.

Boland claimed his first wicket with a delivery that defied Gill.

