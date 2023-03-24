Another injury blow for KKR! Nitish Rana injures ankle in practice session

Nitish Rana on Thursday injured his left ankle during a practice session at the Eden Gardens to become their third high-profile injury ahead of the season. Nitish Rana had already batted in two separate nets, faced KKR’s spinners and net bowlers, before going for a third stint to take throwdowns. That’s when one of the balls struck him flush on the left ankle.

Wincing in pain, the 29-year-old removed his shoes and socks for treatment to the ankle. He lay on the pitch for about five minutes, freed himself of the rest of the gear, before getting up and hobbling off to the other side of the ground. He didn’t engage in any more activity, but he remained on the field with all his teammates until practice got over.Rana received more treatment in the dressing room as he was spotted leaving the venue with his left ankle bandaged.

Kolkata Knight Riders are awaiting Shreyas Iyer’s fitness, and there is no word on whether or not their captain will be able to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. (IPL). Iyer has been advised to remain quiet for the time being, and the Indian batter is doing so in the hope that his situation will improve.Iyer, who was fielding during the match, suffered a lower back injury. He was immediately taken off the field and subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the match. The extent of the injury was later revealed to be significant, and the player has been advised a significant period of rest and rehabilitation. The injury is expected to keep Iyer out of the Indian Premier League for at least the first half of the 2023 season, which begins on March 31.