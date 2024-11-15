Anshul Kamboj Becomes Third Bowler in Ranji Trophy History To Take 10 Wickets in an Innings

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj made history on Day 3 of the ongoing Elite Group C clash against Kerala, becoming only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

Kamboj, who had already claimed eight wickets at the close of Day 2, completed the remarkable feat in the first session of Day 3. The 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler struck immediately with the new ball, dismissing Baba Aparajith for a five-ball duck. He then ran through Kerala's middle order, leaving the visitors reeling at 158-5 after they had been in a commanding position at 148-2.

Kamboj’s pivotal breakthrough came in the 88th over when he broke the partnership between Mohammed Azharudeen and Sachin Baby. He continued to dominate as Kerala, resuming from an overnight score of 285-8, could add only eight more runs before Kamboj dismissed Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger, completing his 10-wicket haul with figures of 30.1-9-49-10.

𝐖.𝐎.𝐖! 🔥



Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj has taken all 1⃣0⃣ Kerala wickets in the 1st innings in #RanjiTrophy 🙌



He's just the 6th Indian bowler to achieve this feat in First-Class cricket & only the 3rd in Ranji Trophy 👏



Scorecard: https://t.co/SeqvmjOSUW@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/mMACNq4MAD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

This performance follows Kamboj's solid start to the season, where he took three wickets in his first Ranji appearance against Punjab. He was also part of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where India was knocked out in the semi-finals by Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Kamboj finished with 17 wickets in seven matches in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, before making his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. He was named Player of the Match in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, where he claimed eight wickets in a match between India B and India C.