Anushka Sharma consoles Virat Kohli after World Cup final defeat, picture goes viral

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Team India exhibited commendable performance throughout the challenging ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, culminating in a final showdown against Australia. Despite a 6-wicket defeat in the hands of Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Men in Blue earned widespread acclaim on the internet for their outstanding efforts.

A poignant moment captured in a viral picture showcased Anushka Sharma consoling her husband, Virat Kohli, with a comforting hug after the loss. The image resonated with cricket enthusiasts, highlighting the emotional toll of the intense final. Kohli contributed a 63-ball 54 before being dismissed by Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, a moment that sent shockwaves through the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving even Anushka stunned.

Amidst the cricketing fervour, speculations about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy have been circulating in recent days. Rumours suggest that the actor and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, might be expecting their second child after their daughter Vamika. Anushka, present in Ahmedabad to support Team India and Virat Kohli in the World Cup 2023, couldn't contain her excitement as Virat reached the milestone of scoring 50 runs, offering him a standing ovation.

In pursuit of a target of 241 runs, Australia, led by Head's outstanding 120-ball 137, secured their sixth ODI World Cup title. Cummins, elated with his team's performance, praised their execution of the perfect plan on the significant occasion. "I think we saved our best for last. Couple of big match players stood up, and we're pretty stuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, today we thought, it's a good night to chase down," Cummins remarked post-match.

The defeat marked the end of Kohli's dream to lift the World Cup title for the second time. The uncertainty looms over whether he will participate in another ODI World Cup.